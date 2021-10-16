https://ria.ru/20211016/perepis-1754838600.html

Crimea commented on the EU’s reaction to the population census in the region

Crimea commented on the EU's reaction to the population census in the region

Crimea commented on the EU’s reaction to the population census in the region

Crimea does not need the census estimates from the European Union, the process of counting people in the region will be carried out, despite various provocative … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

SIMFEROPOL, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Crimea does not need the census estimates from the European Union, the process of counting people in the region will be carried out, despite various provocative statements from the outside, said the first vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament Efim Fix. The EU condemned the conduct of the census in Russia in Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as the beginning of the next draft campaign in this Russian region. The EU believes that “these actions are an attempt to legitimize the annexation of Crimea and further undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.” A similar statement was made by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, threatening Russia with retaliatory measures. “The population census in Crimea will be carried out despite various provocative statements from the outside. Crimea does not need any assessments of European politicians. Interference in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation is punishable by international and domestic laws. Therefore,” there is nothing to meddle in the internal affairs of our country, “- said RIA Novosti Fix. According to him, European politicians are just right to deal with the issues and problems of their countries.” They have something to do, and we in Russia will figure out what we need to do, ” Fix.

Republic of Crimea

