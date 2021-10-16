https://ria.ru/20211016/koronavirus-1754843484.html

Crimea updated anti-record for the number of people infected with coronavirus

Crimea updated the anti-record for the number of people infected with coronavirus – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Crimea updated anti-record for the number of people infected with coronavirus

The daily number of coronavirus infections in Crimea increased again to the maximum, 579 new cases were detected, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

2021-10-16T10: 29

2021-10-16T10: 29

2021-10-16T10: 38

spread of coronavirus

society

Republic of Crimea

health – society

coronavirus in Russia

news – tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/10/1745885788_0-0:2780:1565_1920x0_80_0_0_02d53ceb971904be1668ffe733b4b18e.jpg

SIMFEROPOL, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The daily number of coronavirus infections in Crimea increased again to the maximum, 579 new cases were detected, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic reported. Prior to this, the maximum daily number of coronavirus infections was recorded on October 14 – 567. The maximum has been updated for two weeks in a row. “For October 15, 2021. in the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 579 cases of new coronavirus infection were registered, in total 87,060 positive for COVID-19 were detected, “the report says. In total, 73,856 recovered, 423 people were discharged in the last day, 2765 died, including 16 for the last day.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211016/vaktsina-1754843189.html

Republic of Crimea

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/10/1745885788_49-0:2780:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a95effd3305ff4f248b349f9c5226ba0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, republic of Crimea, health – society, coronavirus in russia, news – tourism