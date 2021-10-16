Crimean divers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations lifted a truck from the bottom of the sea during the war

Barely noticeable in the blue-green semi-darkness of the wheels and tracks – the skeleton of the ZiS-33 truck during the Great Patriotic War – the main find of the marine special squad of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Crimea for a month of work on the sunken Soviet motor ship “Jean Zhores”. A ship loaded with ammunition and military equipment was blown up at the entrance to the Feodosia port by a German magnetic mine in 1942.

“The demining work of Jean Zhores this year began in early September and lasted until mid-October. During this time, about 400 descents were carried out with a total duration of more than 250 hours under water,” said Nikita Lyushnyak, head of the diving and rescue station of the operational response of the special naval detachment of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in the Republic of Crimea.

The motor ship went under water for 18 meters. Divers at this depth experience severe overloads. This fall, they were engaged in the first and fourth holds of the ship – there they found a half-track ZiS. We cut the side and pulled it to the surface using a five-ton pontoon. Such a truck can at least be seen under water, but with shells and mines it is more difficult.

“The bulk of the ammunition is under a layer of silt. All work is carried out inside the holds, in a confined space in zero visibility,” explains Nikita Lyushnyak, head of the diving and rescue station of the operational response service of the special naval unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Republic of Crimea.

During this month, “Jean Jaures” has become safer by fifteen thousand shells and mines – or, in the words of experts, “explosive objects”, because there are also bombs on board, and grenades, cartridges, detonators.

“The diver literally works by touch – everyone has their own landmarks, everyone has their own tricks for getting out of the hold during emergencies. Thank God, everything went without incident this year,” continues Nikita Lyushnyak.

The cargo ship delivered ammunition to the Soviet troops during the Kerch-Feodosia landing operation. It ended on January 2, 1942, and two days later, “Jean Jaures” was attacked by German aircraft, and the crew repaired the ship with difficulty. However, after a mine explosion, it became clear that there was no point in fighting for it. The motor ship was sunk right in the Feodosiya Bay.

This fall, ammunition was blown up from the holds of the ship – at a special training ground, a whole convoy took them there, with an ambulance and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“In total, during the work on the Jean Jaures motor ship, destruction was carried out six times. Each time, with the help of a manipulator crane, a net, explosive objects were lifted to the shore, taken to a specially equipped landfill,” explains Aleksey Gizhko, head of the pyrotechnic work department of the Special Marine Detachment GU EMERCOM of Russia in the Republic of Crimea.

There is still a lot of work on board the sunken ship, the divers say, they will return here next year. And the ZiS-33 is now being washed of silt, then cleaned of rust. According to experts, the car can be restored, and a military truck can replenish the collection of the Feodosia Museum of Antiquities. Or maybe it will be the beginning of a new exposition – from the holds of “Jean Jaurès”.