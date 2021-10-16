Crossover FAW Bestune T77 will appear in Russia before the end of the year – Autoreview

The FAW concern promised to bring this model to the Russian market back in 2020, then recalled its plans in the spring of 2021 and is only now preparing for the start of sales. Certification was delayed: vehicle type approval (OTTS) for the FAW Bestune T77 crossover was issued only last September. And the dealers’ cars should appear in November-December.

At home, the FAW Bestune T77 crossover debuted three years ago. With a length of 4525 mm, this is Tiguan’s classmate. Our SUV is certified with a single four-cylinder 1.5 turbo engine, which produces 160 hp. and 258 Nm, has multipoint fuel injection and, according to OTTS, can run on 92nd gasoline. The choice is a six-speed “mechanics” and a seven-speed “robot” with two clutches, but only front-wheel drive. The crossover has a semi-independent rear suspension and wheels with a diameter of 18 or 19 inches.

At the start of sales, FAW will offer two trim levels with the “rich” names Luxury and Prestige. However, already “in the base” will be a leather interior, a panoramic roof, a rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control and a keyless entry system. And in 2022, the Elite and Premium versions are slated to debut with an even wider range of equipment. A two-tone paint job is also announced.

Cars will be delivered directly from China, prices will be announced closer to the start of sales. It is stated that in the range of the brand, the new crossover will be located between the Besturn X40 (from 1 million 142 thousand rubles) and Besturn X80 (from 1 million 308 thousand rubles). However, the X80 model is no longer supplied to us (dealers sell the leftovers), so Bestune T77 can be considered a formal successor.