Crypto market capitalization exceeded $ 2.6 trillion for the first time :: RBC.Crypto

Cryptocurrency market capitalization has grown by 3% over the past 24 hours and for the first time in history exceeded $ 2.6 trillion, according to CoinGecko. One of the reasons for the growth in capitalization is the rise in the price of bitcoin to $ 62.9 thousand, which occurred after the SEC approved the first exchange-traded fund in the United States based on bitcoin futures.

The last wave of Bitcoin growth started on September 29, from a local price minimum of $ 40.7 thousand. For more than two weeks, the cryptocurrency rose in price by 52%, and its capitalization increased to $ 1.16 billion. The largest altcoins in terms of capitalization also showed growth. The price of Ethereum has risen by almost 30% since the beginning of October, while Binance Coin has risen in price by 22% over the same period.

The last time the capitalization of the digital asset market updated its all-time high in mid-May. Then the figure exceeded $ 2.55 trillion.

