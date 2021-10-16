Defense Ministry explained Syria’s refusal to shoot at Israeli fighters

Photo: Mikhail Voskresensky / RIA Novosti



The Syrian military abandoned the use of air defense systems when attacking Israeli fighters because of two civilian aircraft in the sky. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS) Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, according to the CPVS message received by RBC.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 13, Kulit said, from 23:35 to 23.39, four F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force “entered Syrian airspace in the area of ​​the US-occupied” territory of Al-Tanf, located in the province of Homs. As noted by the rear admiral, Israeli aircraft attacked a phosphate ore processing plant in the Palmyra region.

One Syrian soldier was killed because of the blow, the Ministry of Defense said, three more people were injured. The blow also damaged the plant, destroyed a communications tower.

However, the Syrian military did not use air defense systems, the ministry said. “At the time of the Israeli aviation attack, two civilian passenger aircraft were in the zone of destruction of the anti-aircraft systems, following the Dubai-Beirut and Baghdad-Damascus routes,” Kulit explained.