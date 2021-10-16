Department of Economic Crimes came to Memorial’s office :: Society :: RBC

The Moscow office of the human rights center “Memorial” (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) on Friday afternoon came the officers of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes (OBEP) of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Central Administrative District in Moscow, the human rights center told RBC.

According to Aleksandra Polivanova, a member of the Memorial board, law enforcement officers demanded that the center provide “an simply unimaginable list of documents” for the period from the date of registration of the organization to the present. “Just in January of this year we had an exhibition dedicated to the anniversary of the founding conference of the Memorial society, which took place on January 28, 1989. It was attended by Andrei Sakharov, who turns 100 this year. These are the documents that have been asked from us since the time of the king of the peas, ”she said.

Also, the chairman of the board of “Memorial” Yan Rachinsky was demanded to appear on October 18 to the senior operative. It is not known what they will talk with Rachinsky, Polivanova specified.

Memorial told about the night visit of the police after the disruption of the film screening



The day before, several dozen people tried to disrupt the screening of Gareth Jones, a historical drama by Polish director Agnieszka Holland, which took place in Memorial’s Moscow office. Natalya Morozova, a lawyer at the human rights center, said that most of those who broke into the office left before the police arrived. The arriving employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not let the participants of the show out of the hall for some time, questioned them and asked them to write explanations.