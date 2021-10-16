Depp finally presented the controversial rap drama “City of Lies”

Johnny was not invited to the Venice Film Festival, so he chose a smaller venue.

French Deauville is hosting the American Film Festival these days, and Johnny Depp himself appeared on the red carpet. The actor, as part of the out-of-competition program, finally showed the picture “City of Lies”, which fell into a production crisis in 2018.

For the red carpet, Depp wore a stylish pinstriped jacket and a spectacular black cap. The premiere of Brad Furman’s rap drama starring Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker and Toby Huss was supposed to take place three years ago, but there was a scandal on the set – one of the supporting actors sued Depp.

According to Just Jared, Johnny was accused of hitting a colleague on the set in the ribs twice when he learned that the shooting day would end on the next take. Immediately after the blow, Depp allegedly offered $ 100,000 to the battered actor if he hit back.

The guy was eventually fired for refusing to sign documents stating that he would not sue because of the incident with the star artist.

“City of Lies” tells about detective Russell Poole, who, a few years later, returns to investigating the murders of gangster rap legends Tupac and Biggie Smalls.

