Divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: the first comments of the Kardashian family

In a new episode of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show about the life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the star family casually touched on the topic of Kim and Kanye’s divorce.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

So, Chloe admitted that the TV presenter tries not to advertise the details of the breakup with the rapper: “She is so calm and cool, and we all respect that in her. But I know she doesn’t discuss divorce with us because it really affects her. Kim is going through very difficult times right now. I think we should support her. “

Khloe Kardashian (Photo: @khloekardashian)

The star’s mom, Kris Jenner, said: “I don’t know how she handles all this stress. This is what I’m worried about. She always behaves like that in difficult situations. I think she has a lot of worries now. “

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian (photo: @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian broke the silence and commented on the break with West: “It’s no secret that all the media are now full of details of my relationship with Kanye. But I have always been very respectful of the problems that we have with Kanye, so I hated them from the family. I hint that you might have read about them on Twitter anyway. I see no point in discussing this again on the show. “

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: legion-media.ru)

Kourtney Kardashian also spoke out about Kanye’s scandalous tweets in which he regretted his marriage to Kim. According to her, the rapper admitted that he really should have solved all the differences with his family instead of writing about them on Twitter.

Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: @kourtneykardash)

In the episode finale, Kim Kardashian announced that she would cope with the divorce and everything would be fine.

Recall, according to TMZ, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce on February 19. The reason for the separation, she called “irreconcilable differences.” She advocated joint legal custody of the children. However, the couple also have common property and a marriage contract, according to which, in the event of a divorce, Kim will receive monetary compensation. The stars have yet to settle financial issues.