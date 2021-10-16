Doctors have found drugs that can reduce mortality in COVID-19 – Gazeta.ru

It is possible to lower the risk of death in people infected with COVID-19 with the help of cholesterol drugs, scientists at the Karolinska Institute have found. This is reported by the edition The Times with reference to the study.

The study, conducted in Sweden, involved about a million people.

The expert report says the cholesterol medication is most commonly prescribed in the UK. However, these drugs are used to prevent heart attack and stroke.

The tablets are prescribed to lower cholesterol or lipid levels.

The study involved residents of Stockholm aged 45 and older.

At the same time, experts advised to be careful with the results of the study. It has not yet been proven that drugs with statins can reduce the risk of death from coronavirus infection.

