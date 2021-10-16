Do’s and Don’ts October 16, 2021

On October 16, the Orthodox world honors the good deeds and martyrdom of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite, who lived in the 1st century AD on the territory of Athens, writes ytro.news.

In his youth, he went to the Egyptian Heliopolis, where he studied astronomy… The young man witnessed solar eclipse during the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, but at that moment the religious issue did not bother him. Upon returning to his homeland, he heard a sermon apostle paul, and having made the decision to convert to the Christian faith, he became his companion. In the 57th year, Dionysius was present at the burial of the Most Holy Theotokos.

Then he went to the territory where the present Western Europe exists. At that time, an epidemic of plague began there, and he called to bury not only fellow believers, but also pagans.

Later, during the aggressive persecution of Christians, Dionysius was beheaded in Galician Lutetia – the ancient name of Paris.

In Athens, one of the streets is called the Holy Martyr Dionysius.











What not to do on October 16:

Our ancestors refused to uninvited guests on this day, as it was believed that they would bring troubles and even troubles into the house. For those who seek to grow their hair, it is not recommended to cut it – it will grow back slowly. It is best to be judicious in everything and not ask for trouble.

What you can do on October 16:

Pay close attention to each of your actions, because how you react to the world, this will also be the mirror response. Help those around you, say warm words to your loved ones, bring goodness in your heart, and everything will certainly return a hundredfold.

Day Angel:

The main birthday person in honor of the holy martyr today is Denis. In addition, Ivan, Pavel and Peter must remember their patron.

Dreaming: reflect the current state and mood of the person.

Signs: If it rains all day, the winter will be frosty.

