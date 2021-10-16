Dwayne Johnson is outraged by the victory of Prince William in the ranking of bald men

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson was outraged by the results of the vote, according to which Prince William was the sexiest bald man in the world. The artist shared his opinion on the Twitter page.

Johnson noted that such results are unfair. According to him, comedian and actor Larry David should have won.

“How the hell is this possible when Larry David still has a pulse ?!” – the actor jokes.

At the end of the post, he also added the hashtag “I want a recount.”

The actor himself was in 9th place in the ranking. In addition to him, the list includes Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Michael Jordan, John Travolta, Bruce Willis and other celebrities. The rating was compiled based on the votes of network users. According to official figures, about 18 million people from all over the world have completed the survey.

Recall that Dwayne Johnson began acting in films in 2001, having already succeeded in his career as a professional wrestler. For 20 years of filming, he managed to participate in many films, becoming the highest paid actor in the world in 2019, as he earned $ 89.4 million in a year. Johnson’s acting can be seen in films such as Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Rescuers Malibu, Hercules and others.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin