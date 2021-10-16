Elizabeth II decided to completely abandon alcohol

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/elizaveta_ii_reshila_polnostyu_otkazatsya_ot_alkogolya https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/elizaveta_ii_reshila_polnostyu_otkazatsya_ot_alkogolya 2021.10.15

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, at the age of 96, decided to completely abandon alcohol on the advice of doctors. She wishes to celebrate the platinum anniversary (70 years) of her throne in the best possible shape, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Medical recommendations are not associated with any disease and are given “as a precaution.” Sometimes Elizabeth II allowed herself a glass in the evenings and before dinner she could drink a dry martini, which was earlier brought to her by Prince Philip, who died this year at the age of 99.

Journalists suggest that the long-standing ritual was interrupted with the death of the prince, which could also have prompted the monarch to give up alcoholic beverages.

“She wants to feel as good as possible in order to enjoy the upcoming summer celebrations. [по случаю юбилея царствования]and recently doctors told her that cutting down on alcohol would be a good help. The Queen made a personal decision to completely abandon alcoholic beverages, but she never drank much, ”the source said.

