Erdogan and Merkel quarreled over forms of government
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have entered into a dispute over the shortcomings of the coalition government. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T16: 09
2021-10-16T16: 09
2021-10-16T16: 09
ANKARA, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have gotten into an argument over the shortcomings of the coalition government. Merkel is in Turkey on a working visit. This is her farewell visit to this country as Chancellor. “There was a successful period in Turkish-German relations with Merkel. But it is always difficult to work with the coalition government. There were many problems in Turkey, but with the transition to the presidential system, we got rid of them and began to work intensively, “Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Merkel. In turn, Merkel said that the coalition government is suitable for Germany, and the country” is not going to switch to a presidential system. ” To him, Merkel complained about the difficulties with the coalition government. “It’s true, but this is life,” the German Chancellor admitted. “My grandson also says:” Grandfather, what can you do – this is life! “
Merkel is in Turkey on a working visit. This is her farewell visit to this country as chancellor.
“There was a successful period with Merkel in Turkish-German relations. But it is always difficult to work with the coalition government. There were many problems in Turkey, but with the transition to the presidential system, we got rid of them and began to work intensively,” Erdogan said to the joint press -conference with Merkel.
To this, Erdogan said that during negotiations with him, Merkel complained about difficulties with the coalition government.
“It’s true, but that’s how life is,” the German Chancellor admitted.
“My grandson also says:” Grandfather, what can you do – this is life! “