EU and Egypt to create a single power grid to reduce dependence on Russia – InoTV

12:29 Kavazashvili – on the match with Dynamo: Spartak must win Former goalkeeper of the USSR national team Anzor Kavazashvili assessed the chances of Moscow “Spartak” in the 11th round match of the Russian football championship with the capital “Dynamo”.

12:21 Rospotrebnadzor revealed excess carbon monoxide in the Yekaterinburg microdistrict Rospotrebnadzor has identified an excess of the maximum permissible concentration (MPC) of carbon monoxide in the Solnechny microdistrict in Yekaterinburg, where peat bogs are smoldering.

12:18 Riancho named the favorite of the capital derby “Spartak” – “Dynamo” Former coach of Spartak Moscow Raul Riancho shared his expectations from the 11th round match of the Russian football championship with the capital Dynamo.

12:12 Novak called the statements of EU politicians against the background of the energy crisis a “hype” The calls of a number of European politicians to give up gas during the energy crisis are a “hype”, however, despite their statements, “the economy then crawls out anyway,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air of “Russia 1”.

12:05 Kovtun called the footballer, whose absence will be a blow for Spartak Former defender of the Russian national team and “Spartak” Yuri Kovtun called the injury of Nail Umyarov on the eve of the derby with “Dynamo” a serious blow for the red and white.

12:00 Kovtun on Larsson’s unwillingness to play for Spartak: since he is in the team, he must fulfill his duties Former defender of the Russian national team and “Spartak” Yuri Kovtun spoke about Jordan Larsson’s unwillingness to play for the red and white.

11:57 Seven Russian tourists injured in traffic accident in Antalya Eight people, seven of whom are Russian tourists, were injured in a bus accident in the Turkish province of Antalya.

11:46 Kanchelskis: Karpin really wants to take the Russian national team to the World Cup Former footballer of the Russian national team Andrei Kanchelskis reacted to the statement of the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin, who said that he did not know whether he would sign a new contract with the Russian Football Union (RFU).

11:46 The consular section of the Russian Embassy in Albania is clarifying the details of the deaths of four Russians The consular section of the Russian Embassy in Albania is investigating the circumstances of the deaths of four Russians in a sauna. This was reported to RIA Novosti in the diplomatic mission. Also, diplomats are trying to contact the relatives of the victims.

11:33 Putin noted the success of Russian tennis players in the ATP tournaments Russian President Vladimir Putin published an appeal to tennis players before the start of the ATP Kremlin Cup tournament.

11:30 In Moscow, 6545 cases of coronavirus were recorded per day In Moscow, 6545 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day. This is evidenced by the data of the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

11:25 Russia, Israel and the USA agree on the details of the meeting of the heads of the Security Councils Russia, Israel and the United States intend to hold a meeting of the heads of the security councils to discuss the situation around Syria and Iran, but the place and date of the event has not yet been determined, said Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Ben Zvi.

11:22 More than a thousand people with coronavirus died in Russia per day In Russia, during the day, 1,002 deaths were recorded among patients with confirmed coronavirus infection – this was the maximum daily mortality rate from COVID-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

11:19 ABC: Real Madrid offers Pogba a contract with a salary of € 14 million per year Real Madrid are interested in the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

11:17 In Russia, 33 208 cases of coronavirus were detected per day In Russia, 33,208 cases of coronavirus were detected during the day. The day before, 32,196 cases were reported. This is evidenced by the data of the headquarters for the fight against COVID-19.

11:07 Russian Foreign Ministry: the ban on the production of hydrocarbons in the Arctic was not discussed in the Arctic Council Nikolai Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Chairman of the Committee of Senior Officials in the Arctic Council, said that the issue of banning or limiting the production of hydrocarbons in the Arctic was not considered in the Arctic Council.

11:05 Kovtun praised Kofrie’s game for Spartak Former defender of the Russian national team and “Spartak” Yuri Kovtun appreciated the game of the Belgian newcomer Maximiliano Kofrie for the red and white.

11:00 Kovtun on the match with Dynamo: for Spartak this is a great opportunity to climb into the top three Former defender of the Russian national team Yuri Kovtun spoke about the importance of the points scored in the 11th round RPL match between Spartak and Dynamo.

10:50 A criminal case has been opened in Vladikavkaz after riots in a correctional colony The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case after about 200 people staged riots in correctional colony No. 1 in North Ossetia.

10:45 Loginov told about the training camp in Ramsau The leader of the Russian national biathlon team, Alexander Loginov, spoke about his condition at the training camp in Ramsau, Austria.

10:41 More than 200 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in Russia during the pandemic Rospotrebnadzor reported that over 200 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in Russia for the entire time of the coronavirus pandemic.

10:39 Acting was detained in the Penza region. Minister of Physical Education for receiving bribes Acting was detained in the Penza region. the Minister of Physical Education and Sports while receiving a bribe. A criminal case was initiated. This was reported by the Investigative Committee.

10:29 Monaco spoke about the progress of Golovin’s recovery AS Monaco midfielder Alexander Golovin will miss the match against Lyon in the tenth round of Ligue 1.

10:27 ISS told about the siren that went off At the International Space Station (ISS) a siren went off at night due to a malfunction in the control system of the Zvezda module, RIA Novosti reports, citing the crew’s talks with the Earth, which are broadcast by NASA.

10:23 The FSIN announced the stabilization of the situation in the colony in Vladikavkaz The press bureau of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) announced the stabilization of the situation in the colony in Vladikavkaz.

10:15 Ismailov: as a child I was called Russian Mixed martial arts fighter Magomed Ismailov said that as a child, many considered him to be Russian by nationality.

10:11 Amphibious search engines headed to the Soyuz landing area with a film crew Amphibious search and rescue vehicles moved from the Kazakh cities of Zhezkazgan and Karalyk to the landing area of ​​the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with a film crew, which included actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, as well as cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.

10:02 Osinkin believes that changing the limit on foreign players in the RPL will hit the Russian national team The head coach of Krylia Sovetov Samara, Igor Osinkin, spoke about the limit on foreign players in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

09:55 In Ukraine, more than 12 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected per day The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine per day increased by 12,983, reaching 2,623,882.

09:49 Sozin – about Claudinho in the Russian national team: it’s stupid to give up a strong player Member of the Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Andrei Sozin shared his opinion on the possible naturalization of Zenit winger Claudinho.

09:42 Delegation from Germany will visit Crimea at the end of October A delegation from Germany will visit Crimea at the end of October on a familiarization visit, said Yuri Gempel, head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations.

09:36 Gusev explained why he returned to the KHL SKA rookie Nikita Gusev explained why he decided to sign a contract with the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club.

09:31 In the UK announced the detention of the perpetrators of the conflict at the metro station “Tekstilshchiki” Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the Moscow Central Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, said that three perpetrators of the conflict in the Moscow metro at the Tekstilshchiki station were detained.

09:23 Laporta: Super League project not completed Barcelona President Joan Laporta said the European Super League project is alive.

09:19 In Moscow, there was a fire at the recruiting office of the military registration and enlistment office In the southeast of Moscow, a fire broke out at the recruiting office of the military enlistment office.

09:10 Investigative Committee began an investigation into the riots in the colony in Vladikavkaz The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee in North Ossetia organized an investigation into the riots in the correctional colony in Vladikavkaz.

09:10 Russian tennis player Mishina failed a doping test Russian tennis player Daria Mishina has been temporarily suspended from the competition on suspicion of doping.

08:57 Chudinov defeated Mittag in the main fight of the boxing tournament in Kazan Russian boxer Fedor Chudinov defeated German Ronnie Mittag in the main match of the tournament, which took place in Kazan.

08:56 The Ministry of Emergency Situations called arson as a possible cause of ignition of peat bogs in Yekaterinburg The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that arson is the most likely cause of a fire in peat bogs in Yekaterinburg.

08:44 Hajiyev spoke about the fee of Ismailov and Mineev for the fight The head of the AMC Fight Nights Global promotion company Kamil Hajiyev spoke about the financial nuances of the upcoming fight between Russian fighters Vladimir Mineev and Magomed Ismailov.

08:40 British police call murder of MP as terrorist attack The murder of British MP David Aimess, who died as a result of an attack by a man with a knife in Essex, was declared a terrorist act by the British police.

08:34 Podkolzin’s NHL debut puck helped Vancouver beat Philadelphia The Vancouver Canucks beat the Philadelphia Flyers in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match.

08:30 The Ombudsman said there were no victims of the riots in the colony in Vladikavkaz Ombudsman for human rights in North Ossetia Tamerlan Tsgoev said that there were no victims of the riots in the Vladikavkaz colony.

08:23 Minnesota beat Anaheim in the NHL, Caprice made an effective pass Minnesota Wild defeated Anaheim Ducks in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match.

08:15 Karatsev and Rublev made it to the finals of the ATP tournament in Indian Wells in doubles Russians Aslan Karatsev and Andrei Rublev made it to the finals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Indian Wells in doubles, beating a duet consisting of German Tim Putz and New Zealander Michael Vinus in the semifinals.

08:12 Gunzburg spoke about the children’s vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik M” Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg said that a children’s vaccine against coronavirus can be called “Sputnik M”, where “M” means “for the little ones.”

07:56 Bali earthquake kills three people On the Indonesian island of Bali, a strong earthquake killed at least three people and injured seven more. This was reported by the Xinhua news agency with reference to police data.

07:33 ADN: four Russians found dead in the sauna of an Albanian hotel The bodies of four Russian citizens were found in the sauna of a hotel in Albania, according to the local edition of the Albanian Daily News, citing police data.

07:14 Smog persists in Yekaterinburg due to smoldering peat bogs In a number of districts of Yekaterinburg, there is a haze due to peat bogs smoldering within the city, and there is also a burning smell in the air. TASS reports.