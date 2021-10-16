Europe’s energy sector has not stood the test of the weather

“Green” energy in Europe has not stood the test of the weather this fall. Simple wind turbines in the North Sea forced Europeans to fork out for electricity. Its cost at some point reached record values. In Britain, electricity prices soared almost sevenfold in September. Light has risen greatly in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Nevertheless, European countries are not abandoning large projects in the field of wind generation. Denmark has agreed on the creation of an artificial island in the North Sea, on which 200 wind turbines will operate. The energy facility will occupy the area of ​​eighteen football fields.

“We supply wind turbines worldwide. In total, we have installed 100 gigawatt wind turbines in 75 countries,” said Oriol Siurana, a meteorologist at a wind turbine manufacturer.

However, alternative energy sources, namely solar and wind power plants, are highly dependent on weather conditions. And the current autumn crisis is by no means an exception to the rule.

In January 2021, Europe was in the balance of a massive power outage. Giant fields of propellers froze from icing, solar panels were covered with snow.

You can also remember Texas, plunged into darkness last winter. The blackout ended in a real disaster for the entire state.

“What we knew about weather variability and climate in the past no longer allows us to fully plan our work. We need more research to understand how climate models will develop. We are also concerned about how climate change will affect the availability of wind as What are the guarantees that the productivity of specific wind farms will remain at the same level and for how long? ” – worried Oriol Siurana.

The question is reasonable. Moreover, scientists have discovered another serious climate trend on the planet – global wind attenuation. For the past three decades, a decrease in wind speed has been observed near the Earth’s surface. This slowdown in surface winds mainly affected the mid-latitudes of both hemispheres. Climatologists are still studying the causes of this phenomenon and are trying to understand whether the attenuation will continue in the future. In any case, global calm is not the best time to build up everything with wind turbines. And even more so, to make them the main source of energy.

We tried to estimate how the wind speed has changed over the past 60 years. And it turns out that the frequency of calm conditions has noticeably increased. Moreover, an interesting fact – this is mostly manifested in the continental regions. If, for example, now on the coast the atmosphere freezes, on average, 30 percent more often, then in the interior of the continent the periods of such calm have almost doubled.

The main reason is the change in the nature of the atmospheric circulation. For example, in Europe in the 60s of the last century, the main weather-forming factor was the invasion of Atlantic cyclones from the Icelandic depression. But now the number of blocking processes is increasing due to the abnormal development of the ridges of the Azores and Scandinavian anticyclones. We have already said that in the era of global warming, atmospheric blocks have become one and a half to two times larger, in fact, this was observed this summer over the North Sea.