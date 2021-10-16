Europe’s largest steelmaker limited the work of some factories :: Business :: RBC

ArcelorMittal has introduced “selective interruptions” in some factories due to increased energy costs. She previously stated that the cost of steel production increased by € 120 per ton

ArcelorMittal, Europe’s largest steel company, has limited production in some European factories due to high energy costs. This is reported by the Financial Times (FT), citing a statement from the Dutch company.

ArcelorMittal had to introduce “short selective breaks” in several electric arc furnaces, which produce long products primarily used in the construction sector. The decision was made “in response to excessive energy costs”, the company does not believe that it will have a “significant impact” on production volumes or the ability to meet consumer demand.

On average, according to the FT, ArcelorMittal produces about 40 million tons of steel per year at its plants in Europe, of which about 10 million tons go to the construction sector.

On October 7, Argus Media reported that ArcelorMittal imposed a surcharge of € 50 per tonne on its products due to a sharp rise in electricity prices. The company explained this by the fact that the cost of steel production increased by € 120 per ton. “Given the scale, ArcelorMittal can no longer continue to cover these costs alone,” the company said, promising to remove the surcharge once energy prices return to normal.