Experts spot the first cases of fraud under the guise of a population census

Scammers have come up with a new way to deceive Russians
2021-10-15T17: 49
2021-10-15T17: 49
2021-10-15T18: 34
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The scammers began to disguise themselves as specialists working with documents during the All-Russian Population Census, the press service of Kaspersky Lab said. census “- said Kaspersky Who Calls analyst Vitaly Vorobyov, whose words are quoted in the message. The specialist noted that the attackers tried to find out personal data from the Russians and, probably,” checked “new fraudulent schemes. The all-Russian population census started today. The collection of information about the inhabitants of the country will last until November 14. As noted by the head of the Ministry of Telecommunications Oleg Kachanov, more than a million people have already taken part in the census.
