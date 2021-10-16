Experts spot the first cases of fraud under the guise of a population census

https://ria.ru/20211015/moshenniki-1754786925.html

Scammers have come up with a new way to deceive Russians

Experts noticed the first cases of fraud under the guise of a population census – Russia news today

Scammers have come up with a new way to deceive Russians

Fraudsters began to disguise themselves as specialists working with documents during the All-Russian Population Census, the press service of the Laboratory … RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

2021-10-15T17: 49

2021-10-15T17: 49

2021-10-15T18: 34

society

technologies

fraud

all-Russian population census

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/13/1737683618_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff1b798b17c407b2d65e9fe4e0ba021.jpg

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The scammers began to disguise themselves as specialists working with documents during the All-Russian Population Census, the press service of Kaspersky Lab said. census “- said Kaspersky Who Calls analyst Vitaly Vorobyov, whose words are quoted in the message. The specialist noted that the attackers tried to find out personal data from the Russians and, probably,” checked “new fraudulent schemes. The all-Russian population census started today. The collection of information about the inhabitants of the country will last until November 14. As noted by the head of the Ministry of Telecommunications Oleg Kachanov, more than a million people have already taken part in the census.

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/13/1737683618_162 0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b42ec1901997bfe7d95b888b660ae0b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, technology, fraud, all-Russian population census, russia