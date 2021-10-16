Families of David Beckham, Will Smith, Bruce Willis, Orlando Bloom and other stars congratulated them on Father’s Day

On Sunday, June 20, families in Europe, the United States and dozens of other countries celebrated Father’s Day. Wives, daughters and sons, many of whom are world celebrities, posted photos of their husbands and fathers on their social networks. Many of them left not only wishes and congratulations, but also shared stories from life, previously unknown facts and just stories about how they and their families spent this day off. Pictures from the family archive that day were unveiled by the children of David Beckham – Cruz and Brooklyn, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Biel, Ciara Obama , Catherine Zeta-Jones, Demi Moore and daughters of Bruce Willis, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and many, many others.

So, Katy Perry published a video from the delivery room, in which Orlando sits next to her with a tape recorder and plays her quiet music while she has contractions.

Congratulations on the first Father’s Day, the healer of my heart and the person who gave me the greatest gift! I love you! – wrote Perry under the video.

Cardi B shared a video with subscribers in which her daughter sits on the lap of her dad and the singer’s partner, rapper Offset. In the signature, the singer congratulated the artist on the holiday, calling him “the best father”.

And the singer Miley Cyrus has published a whole gallery of joint photos and videos with her famous father. Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is not only the father of Miley, but also her sister, actress Noah Cyrus. In one of them, Miley and her father play a duet on guitars from the stage.

