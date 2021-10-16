Fire in Taiwanese high-rise building: killed at least 46 people

October 14, 2021

Video caption, It took firefighters more than four hours to put out the fire

A fire in a 13-story apartment building in southern Taiwan killed at least 46 people and injured dozens.

A building that is both residential and commercial caught fire in Kaohsiung City early Thursday morning, the local fire department said.

It took the firefighters more than four hours to put out the fire.

Firefighters told the BBC that 79 people were taken to the hospital, 14 of them in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear; investigators are working at the scene.

Officials have previously warned that people could be trapped in a residential part of the building, between the seventh and 11th floors.

One woman who managed to evacuate her apartment said that when she opened the door, she saw black smoke everywhere.

Another resident said that he had been warned about the start of the fire, and he managed to quickly leave the high-rise. At the same time, he heard screams.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Firefighters search for victims of fire in a residential building in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan

People living nearby told local media that a loud bang, like an explosion, was heard before the fire.

“It could be the power lines outside,” one of the residents told Reuters.

On the lower floors of the building, many different unnecessary items were stored, which greatly complicated the work of the firefighters.

Fire officials later urged the public not to allow debris to accumulate in and around homes and not obstruct stairways.

The lower part of the building once housed restaurants, karaoke bars and a cinema, but reportedly no longer use them.