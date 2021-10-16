Fire in Taiwanese high-rise building: killed at least 46 people

It took firefighters more than four hours to put out the fire

A fire in a 13-story apartment building in southern Taiwan killed at least 46 people and injured dozens.

A building that is both residential and commercial caught fire in Kaohsiung City early Thursday morning, the local fire department said.

It took the firefighters more than four hours to put out the fire.

Firefighters told the BBC that 79 people were taken to the hospital, 14 of them in serious condition.

