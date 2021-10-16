FIU spoke about unobvious benefits for men

According to the FIU, the father can receive maternity capital if the mother loses the right to receive the ISS

Men who have children can get additional insurance experience and maternity capital. This was told in the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).

“The father of the children can receive maternal (family) capital if the mother loses the right to receive MSC. The time of caring for a baby until he reaches the age of 3 years will be counted by a man in his insurance experience. Also, for each year of childcare, pension coefficients will be calculated, which affect the size of the future pension. Also, the father can receive benefits for a child aged 8 to 16 years, ”- said on the official website of the PFR.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed to send fathers with many children to retirement ahead of schedule. The initiative was taken by the State Council of Udmurtia. According to the deputies, men raising three or more children should receive the same benefits as their wives.