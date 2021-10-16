For the first time, more than 1,000 deaths from COVID per day were recorded in Russia :: Society :: RBC

In Russia, for the first time in the entire period of the pandemic, more than 1,000 people have died due to the coronavirus. The leader in the number of deaths is Moscow, where more than 30 thousand people have died with COVID-19

Over the past 24 hours, more than 1,000 people have died in Russia from the consequences of the coronavirus COVID-19. Such data are provided by the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection.

Over the past day, 1002 deaths were recorded in the country. This is a record for the entire time of a pandemic. The previous one was installed the day before, October 15th. Then in Russia 999 people died due to COVID-19.

According to the calculations of the headquarters, in the last 24 hours the most deaths were registered in Moscow – 72. This is followed by St. Petersburg (67), Krasnodar Territory (41), Sverdlovsk Region (38), Bashkiria (36), Rostov Region (33), Stavropol Territory (32) and Perm Territory (30).

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the headquarters, is 222 315. Most of them since the beginning of the spread of the infection were recorded in Moscow (30 093), St. Petersburg (22 832) and the Moscow region (8335).

In its statistics, the headquarters takes into account only those cases when the coronavirus became the main cause of death. The data of the operational headquarters on mortality differ from the data of Rosstat, which only from April last year to August this year counted more than 413 thousand deaths. Rosstat includes in its statistics those who died from other diseases against the background of COVID-19, as well as those in whom the virus was found after death.