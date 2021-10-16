https://ria.ru/20211016/arktika-1754842931.html

Foreign Ministry: the Arctic Council did not consider the ban on the production of hydrocarbons

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The issue of a ban or restrictions on the production of hydrocarbons in the Arctic has not been considered in the Arctic Council, Nikolai Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Chairman of the Committee of Senior Officials in the Arctic Council, told RIA Novosti. The European Commission previously announced the EU strategy in the Arctic. The document, among other things, fixes the demand of Brussels to establish a complete ban on the extraction of coal, oil and gas in the Arctic and neighboring regions and criticizes Russia’s actions to strengthen the infrastructure to ensure its security in the Arctic region. “The question of a ban or any restrictions on economic activities, including production of hydrocarbons in the Arctic, the Arctic Council did not consider, “- said Korchunov, answering the question whether the topic of a ban on the development of hydrocarbon reserves in the Arctic was considered in the Arctic Council.” economic development of the region as an important factor in ensuring the socio-economic region and improving the well-being of Arctic residents, including indigenous peoples, “he said. The Arctic Council, established in 1996, is a high-level intergovernmental forum that promotes cooperation in region, especially in the field of environmental protection. The council includes Denmark (including Greenland and the Faroe Islands), Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the USA, Finland and Sweden. The rotation of the chairmanship takes place every two years. Russia’s chairmanship of the council began on May 20 and will last until 2023.

