Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
29

https://ria.ru/20211016/kalgari-1754834662.html

Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada

Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada – Russia news today

Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada

Four people were injured in a series of attacks in the Canadian city of Calgary, the suspect was detained, city police said. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T04: 51

2021-10-16T04: 51

2021-10-16T08: 10

in the world

calgary

Canada

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151320/23/1513202362_176-0:2016:1035_1920x0_80_0_0_b2dbf14e206e8ac3ceda498db395d7fe.jpg

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Four people were injured in a series of attacks in the Canadian city of Calgary, the suspect was detained, city police said. “We continue to believe that these attacks were accidental and had no clear motive.” that he was attacked with a machete and that two of the victims underwent surgery, after which they are still in the hospital. The third did not require hospitalization, and the fourth was taken to the hospital and was soon discharged.

https://ria.ru/20211010/terrorist-1753880403.html

calgary

Canada

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151320/23/1513202362_406-0:1786:1035_1920x0_80_0_0_b2410de3fa10c5d9d0a11ad54b785aa5.jpg

worldwide, calgary, canada

04:51 10/16/2021 (updated: 08:10 10-16-2021)

Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Four people were injured in a series of attacks in the Canadian city of Calgary, the suspect was detained, city police said.

“We continue to believe that these attacks were accidental and had no clear motive,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

As noted, one of the victims reported that he was attacked with a machete.

Also, two victims underwent surgery, after which they are still in the hospital. The third did not require hospitalization, and the fourth was taken to the hospital and was soon discharged.

Vancouver police - RIA Novosti, 1920, 10.10.2021

October 10, 01:46 PM

A man lied to the media for several years, pretending to be a terrorist

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here