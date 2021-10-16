Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada

https://ria.ru/20211016/kalgari-1754834662.html

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Four people were injured in a series of attacks in the Canadian city of Calgary, the suspect was detained, city police said. “We continue to believe that these attacks were accidental and had no clear motive.” that he was attacked with a machete and that two of the victims underwent surgery, after which they are still in the hospital. The third did not require hospitalization, and the fourth was taken to the hospital and was soon discharged.

