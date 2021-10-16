https://ria.ru/20211016/kalgari-1754834662.html
Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada
Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada – Russia news today
Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada
Four people were injured in a series of attacks in the Canadian city of Calgary, the suspect was detained, city police said. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T04: 51
2021-10-16T04: 51
2021-10-16T08: 10
in the world
calgary
Canada
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151320/23/1513202362_176-0:2016:1035_1920x0_80_0_0_b2dbf14e206e8ac3ceda498db395d7fe.jpg
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Four people were injured in a series of attacks in the Canadian city of Calgary, the suspect was detained, city police said. “We continue to believe that these attacks were accidental and had no clear motive.” that he was attacked with a machete and that two of the victims underwent surgery, after which they are still in the hospital. The third did not require hospitalization, and the fourth was taken to the hospital and was soon discharged.
https://ria.ru/20211010/terrorist-1753880403.html
calgary
Canada
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151320/23/1513202362_406-0:1786:1035_1920x0_80_0_0_b2410de3fa10c5d9d0a11ad54b785aa5.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, calgary, canada
Four people were injured in a series of attacks in Canada
“We continue to believe that these attacks were accidental and had no clear motive,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.
As noted, one of the victims reported that he was attacked with a machete.
Also, two victims underwent surgery, after which they are still in the hospital. The third did not require hospitalization, and the fourth was taken to the hospital and was soon discharged.
October 10, 01:46 PM
A man lied to the media for several years, pretending to be a terrorist