A delegation from the German city of Heidelberg will visit Crimea to develop twinning relations with Simferopol. This was announced on October 16 by the head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel.

According to him, a study visit of the German delegation is scheduled for late October.

“We are expecting a delegation from Heidelberg (a city in southwestern Germany),” Gempel told RIA Novosti.

Gempel said that in November another delegation from Germany will visit the peninsula as part of the Children’s Diplomacy project.

Earlier, on September 20, the ex-head of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Michel Voisin expressed the opinion that the Crimean peninsula has good potential for tourism, it resembles the French Riviera.

This conclusion was made by Voisin after a visit to Crimea together with a group of foreign observers who followed the course of voting in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

On September 19, Voisin expressed hope for an early recognition by Paris of the Russian status of Crimea. He clarified that at the moment the situation is developing in such a way that the imposed sanctions against Russia after 2014 have played in favor of the state. Voisin stressed that the sanctions are not beneficial to the West.

Before that, in June, a representative of the Bulgarian delegation, Plamen Miletkov, after a visit to Crimea, admitted that the peninsula is a legal part of Russia. Miletkov also said about the inconvenience experienced by the sanctions against the peninsula. The head of the Bulgarian delegation said about the long flight, the closure of borders, the impossibility of using bank cards and his mobile phone number.

Relations between Moscow and the West have deteriorated due to the situation in Ukraine and around Crimea, which in 2014 joined Russia following a referendum held on the peninsula. Western countries, accusing the country of interference, imposed sanctions against it, Moscow retaliated, stressing that the voting in Crimea was carried out in compliance with international law and the referendum was legitimate.