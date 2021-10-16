Germany’s refusal from nuclear power was a mistake – the Germans will have a record expensive winter – InoTV

11:05 Kovtun praised Kofrie’s game for Spartak Former defender of the Russian national team and “Spartak” Yuri Kovtun appreciated the game of the Belgian newcomer Maximiliano Kofrie for the red and white.

11:00 Kovtun on the match with Dynamo: for Spartak this is a great opportunity to climb into the top three Former defender of the Russian national team Yuri Kovtun spoke about the importance of the points scored in the 11th round RPL match between Spartak and Dynamo.

10:50 A criminal case has been opened in Vladikavkaz after riots in a correctional colony The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case after about 200 people staged riots in correctional colony No. 1 in North Ossetia.

10:45 Loginov told about the training camp in Ramsau The leader of the Russian national biathlon team, Alexander Loginov, spoke about his condition at the training camp in Ramsau, Austria.

10:41 More than 200 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in Russia during the pandemic Rospotrebnadzor reported that over 200 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in Russia for the entire time of the coronavirus pandemic.

10:39 Acting was detained in the Penza region. Minister of Physical Education for receiving bribes Acting was detained in the Penza region. the Minister of Physical Education and Sports while receiving a bribe. A criminal case was initiated. This was reported by the Investigative Committee.

10:29 Monaco spoke about the progress of Golovin’s recovery AS Monaco midfielder Alexander Golovin will miss the match against Lyon in the tenth round of Ligue 1.

10:27 ISS told about the siren that went off At the International Space Station (ISS) a siren went off at night due to a malfunction in the control system of the Zvezda module, RIA Novosti reports, citing the crew’s talks with the Earth, which are broadcast by NASA.

10:23 The FSIN announced the stabilization of the situation in the colony in Vladikavkaz The press bureau of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) announced the stabilization of the situation in the colony in Vladikavkaz.

10:15 Ismailov: as a child I was called Russian Mixed martial arts fighter Magomed Ismailov said that as a child, many considered him to be Russian by nationality.

10:11 Amphibious search engines headed to the Soyuz landing area with a film crew Amphibious search and rescue vehicles moved from the Kazakh cities of Zhezkazgan and Karalyk to the landing area of ​​the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with a film crew, which included actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, as well as cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.

10:02 Osinkin believes that changing the limit on foreign players in the RPL will hit the Russian national team The head coach of Krylia Sovetov Samara, Igor Osinkin, spoke about the limit on foreign players in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

09:55 In Ukraine, more than 12 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected per day The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine per day increased by 12,983, reaching 2,623,882.

09:49 Sozin – about Claudinho in the Russian national team: it’s stupid to give up a strong player Member of the Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Andrei Sozin shared his opinion on the possible naturalization of Zenit winger Claudinho.

09:42 Delegation from Germany will visit Crimea at the end of October A delegation from Germany will visit Crimea at the end of October on a familiarization visit, said Yuri Gempel, head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations.

09:36 Gusev explained why he returned to the KHL SKA rookie Nikita Gusev explained why he decided to sign a contract with the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club.

09:31 In the UK announced the detention of the perpetrators of the conflict at the metro station “Tekstilshchiki” Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the Moscow Central Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, said that three perpetrators of the conflict in the Moscow metro at the Tekstilshchiki station were detained.

09:23 Laporta: Super League project not completed Barcelona President Joan Laporta said the European Super League project is alive.

09:19 In Moscow, there was a fire at the recruiting office of the military registration and enlistment office In the southeast of Moscow, a fire broke out at the recruiting office of the military enlistment office.

09:10 Investigative Committee began an investigation into the riots in the colony in Vladikavkaz The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee in North Ossetia organized an investigation into the riots in the correctional colony in Vladikavkaz.

09:10 Russian tennis player Mishina failed a doping test Russian tennis player Daria Mishina has been temporarily suspended from the competition on suspicion of doping.

08:57 Chudinov defeated Mittag in the main fight of the boxing tournament in Kazan Russian boxer Fedor Chudinov defeated German Ronnie Mittag in the main match of the tournament, which took place in Kazan.

08:56 The Ministry of Emergency Situations called arson as a possible cause of ignition of peat bogs in Yekaterinburg The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that arson is the most likely cause of a fire in peat bogs in Yekaterinburg.

08:44 Hajiyev spoke about the fee of Ismailov and Mineev for the fight The head of the AMC Fight Nights Global promotion company Kamil Hajiyev spoke about the financial nuances of the upcoming fight between Russian fighters Vladimir Mineev and Magomed Ismailov.

08:40 British police call murder of MP as terrorist attack The murder of British MP David Aimess, who died as a result of an attack by a man with a knife in Essex, was declared a terrorist act by the British police.

08:34 Podkolzin’s NHL debut puck helped Vancouver beat Philadelphia The Vancouver Canucks beat the Philadelphia Flyers in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match.

08:30 The Ombudsman said there were no victims of the riots in the colony in Vladikavkaz Ombudsman for human rights in North Ossetia Tamerlan Tsgoev said that there were no victims of the riots in the Vladikavkaz colony.

08:23 Minnesota beat Anaheim in the NHL, Caprice made an effective pass Minnesota Wild defeated Anaheim Ducks in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match.

08:15 Karatsev and Rublev made it to the finals of the ATP tournament in Indian Wells in doubles Russians Aslan Karatsev and Andrei Rublev made it to the finals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Indian Wells in doubles, beating a duet consisting of German Tim Putz and New Zealander Michael Vinus in the semifinals.

08:12 Gunzburg spoke about the children’s vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik M” Director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg said that a children’s vaccine against coronavirus can be called “Sputnik M”, where “M” means “for the little ones.”

07:56 Bali earthquake kills three people On the Indonesian island of Bali, a strong earthquake killed at least three people and injured seven more. This was reported by the Xinhua news agency with reference to police data.

07:33 ADN: four Russians found dead in the sauna of an Albanian hotel The bodies of four Russian citizens were found in the sauna of a hotel in Albania, according to the local edition of the Albanian Daily News, citing police data.

07:14 Smog persists in Yekaterinburg due to smoldering peat bogs In a number of districts of Yekaterinburg, there is a haze due to peat bogs smoldering within the city, and there is also a burning smell in the air. TASS reports.

07:00 The lawyer told who can be involved in work on holidays Doctor of Law, Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov told in an interview with RT which employees can be recruited to work on weekends and holidays.

06:50 Japanese Prime Minister Kishida announced his intention to meet with Biden Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his intention to visit the United States for talks with American President Joe Biden. It is reported by the local newspaper Yomiuri.

06:35 The first snow is expected in Moscow and the Moscow region on October 19 Marina Makarova, chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that the first snow is expected in Moscow and the Moscow region on Tuesday, October 19.

06:30 Poland proposed to introduce new sanctions due to the “aggressive steps” of Russia The Polish Institute of International Relations (PISM) proposed to the European Union to introduce new financial sanctions against Russia due to Moscow’s alleged “aggressive steps” directed against neighboring countries and EU member states. RT got acquainted with the bulletin of the government center.

06:12 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred in the region of the Kuril Islands Seismologists have registered an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 near the Kuril Islands. This is reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

05:55 Four people injured in series of attacks in Canada In Calgary, Canada, four people were injured in a series of attacks. This was reported by the CBC News channel with reference to police data.

05:44 In Moscow on October 16, it is expected to +10 ° С In Moscow on Saturday, October 16, it is expected up to +10 ° C. This was reported on the website of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

05:34 In Krasnoyarsk, the regime of unfavorable weather conditions was announced until October 18 In Krasnoyarsk, the regime of unfavorable meteorological conditions (NMU) was announced until October 18. This was warned in the press service of the Central Siberian UGMS.

05:18 UN Security Council urged to find and punish those responsible for the terrorist attack in Kandahar The UN Security Council noted the need to bring to justice the perpetrators and organizers of the terrorist attack in the Bibi-Fatima mosque in Afghan Kandahar.

04:56 First batch of Sputnik Light vaccine delivered to Nicaragua The first batch of the one-component COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light has arrived in Nicaragua. This was reported at the Russian Embassy in Nicaragua.

04:42 Terrorists carry out seven attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said that the militants of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra * carried out seven attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the SAR.

04:29 A fire broke out in a colony in Vladikavkaz A fire broke out in the Vladikavkaz colony, where riots had previously taken place. This was stated by the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of North Ossetia Tamerlan Tsgoev.

04:03 Russia proposed to create traffic rules for electric scooters The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport of Russia proposed to amend the rules of the road (SDA) for electric scooters and other means of individual mobility (SIM). This is stated in the draft resolution of the Russian government.

03:48 In Dagestan, as a result of an accident with a bus, four people were killed In Dagestan, as a result of a traffic accident with a regular bus, four people died, the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

03:37 Deputy Prime Minister of Russia announced the country’s interest in deoffshorization Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that Russia is interested in deoffshorization and increased transparency of tax systems.

03:20 Trials of a platform for a single vaccine against a number of viruses started in Russia Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, spoke about the start of preclinical research on a platform for vaccines that can protect against a number of different viruses or several strains of the same virus in the future.