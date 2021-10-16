GN Group bought SteelSeries for $ 1.25 billion / News / Overclockers.ua

Danish telecommunications company GN Group (GN Store Nord) announced the acquisition of its fellow countrymen SteelSeries for 8 billion Danish kroner ($ 1.25 billion). The GN Group owns the renowned Jabra audio brand and is a global leader in hearing aids and headsets, among others. The deal is expected to close in early 2022, but GN shares are already up a few percent.

“We deeply admire SteelSeries’ achievements in the gaming and esports industry and are delighted to welcome them to the GN family,” said René Svendsen-Thune, CEO of GN Store Nord and GN Audio. “For some time we have been looking for the right way to enter this market, being very interested in the high-end segment. Our combined expertise in meeting our customers’ interests through industry-defining innovation will make us a formidable team. ”

The deal will help GN Group enter the gaming peripherals market as a serious player. First, their expertise in audio design is likely to translate into high quality gaming headsets, speakers and headphones. Plus, don’t forget about other hardware, including mice, keyboards, and accessories. Simply put, GN will become a versatile technology brand after years of focusing on audio.

SteelSeries was founded in February 2001 in Copenhagen. The company employs several hundred people in offices in Denmark, France, USA, China and Taiwan. SteelSeries’ revenue last year was 2.2 billion kronor. The brand is estimated to have around 15% of the gaming headset market and 7% of the gaming equipment market.

