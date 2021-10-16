Golikova announced the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination counter – Gazeta.Ru

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Government Tatyana Golikova said that a coronavirus vaccination counter and a heat map for the epidemiological situation are starting to work. You can find a counter on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

“These are data on vaccination of the population and the achievement of herd immunity, as well as a heat map on the epidemiological situation, both in Russia as a whole and in the regions,” Golikova clarified.

According to her, the information on the vaccination of Russians and the heat map will be updated weekly.

Golikova added that the information on vaccination includes two columns: “Vaccination by the first component” and “Completely completed vaccination”.

It is planned that the indicator of herd immunity will be reflected both for the whole of Russia and for each individual region.

With the new heat map, it will be possible to assess how tense the epidemiological situation in the region is in terms of coronavirus.

Earlier it became known that in Russia installed the record for the number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the entire pandemic. 9% of new cases did not have clinical manifestations of coronavirus.