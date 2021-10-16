Group-IB and Avast: the number of deepfake scams will grow

Fraudsters managed to steal $ 35 million from a bank in the UAE with the help of a deepfake, about this informs Gizmodo.

The criminals modeled the voice of the director of a large company that is a client of the bank. They made a call to one of the branches of the financial organization and convinced the manager that the corporation was entering into a major deal for $ 35 million and the money needed to be transferred to the new accounts of the firm.

Authorities believe more than a dozen people were involved in the scheme, and the stolen funds have been moved to several bank accounts scattered around the world.

This is not the first time that scammers have used audio dipfakes for their own purposes. In 2019, in the UK, criminals managed to steal € 220,000 from an energy company. They impersonated the CEO and convinced the employee to transfer the money to a fraudulent account.

Cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky Lab Dmitry Galov in an interview with Gazeta.Ru noted that it is getting easier and easier to manipulate audio and photos.

“Often, this does not require any deep technical skills, despite the fact that deepfakes require a certain amount of input data: photos, videos, samples of the voice of the right person.

Therefore, we do not exclude that such cases will become more and more.

Despite the advanced technologies, all the fraudulent schemes around deepfakes are still, in fact, reduced to the use of social engineering techniques to lure money or personal data, ”Galov said.

Pavel Korostelev, head of the product promotion department of the Security Code company, told Gazeta.Ru that it is rather difficult to recognize a deepfake.

“A fake voice is usually created from a large number of examples of the voice of company leaders. Fraudsters can also use the communication style of a top manager or his specifics of setting goals to increase confidence in the created fake, ”the expert noted.

Unlike fake videos, where various artifacts of the operation of neural networks can still be seen with the naked eye, it is much more difficult to identify fake audio by ear, said Vladimir Kalugin, head of the special projects department of the Digital Risk Protection Group-IB department.

“Audio fakes, as a rule, are also created using neural networks, but they are based on proven and well-developed technologies: analyzing a voice sample and modulating a synthetic profile based on it. Sound analysis is used, for example, in the music industry, including to improve vocal parts, and modulation is used in text-to-speech translation, which we are familiar with from the work of smart voice assistants such as Siri, Alice and many others. In addition, audio files are transmitted as voice messages – via messengers or by phone. In this case, the recording in a slightly altered form and with hindrances does not arouse suspicion, ”explained Kalugin.

Andrey Slobodchikov, information security expert of the League of the Digital Economy, noted that the easiest way to protect yourself is to exclude transactions without additional confirmation with an electronic signature or password.

“Thanks to this, fraudsters will not be able to achieve the desired result without additional data that will be needed to transfer funds and provide confidential information,” said Slobodchikov.

Another protection scenario, he said, is to integrate a deepfake detection mechanism into corporate telephony.

According to Vladimir Kalugin of Group-IB, deepfake technology is now widely available.

“There are many solutions on the market for both professionals and beginners. Some services are created for convenient solution of quite legal tasks, for example, dubbing a video. But at the same time, they can be used as a tool for creating an audio file. Due to availability, the number of deepfake frauds will only grow, ”Kalugin said.

Avast cybersecurity evangelist Luis Corrons also noted a trend towards an increase in the number of audio dipfake scams.

“As the process of making deepfakes gets easier, we will most likely see an increase in their number. Probably, in the future, deepfakes will reach such a quality that they can be actively used in disinformation campaigns, fraud and other types of attacks. We do not expect to see a massive wave of them, but they will definitely become more widespread, “the interlocutor of Gazeta.Ru concluded.