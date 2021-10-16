Gunzburg revealed the possible name of the COVID-19 vaccine for children

https://ria.ru/20211016/sputnik-m-1754836953.html

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. A vaccine against coronavirus for children, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, may be called Sputnik M, director of the center Alexander Gintsburg told RIA Novosti. In July, a clinical trial of a vaccine for adolescents 12-17 years old began in Moscow … Children are vaccinated with the same Sputnik V drug, but at a lower dosage. At the end of September, the Gamaleya Center submitted to the Ministry of Health a package of documents for registration of this vaccine. As noted by Assistant Minister of Health Alexei Kuznetsov, if the drug is approved, adolescents will be vaccinated only voluntarily, with the consent of their parents or legal representatives. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also pointed out in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

