how Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and other actors live 21 years after the release of Charlie’s Angels

Sam Rockwell



Actor Sam Rockwell played a villain in Charlie’s Angels who pretended to be a victim. The 52-year-old actor, like all the other actors who played in the action movie, built a brilliant career in cinema and was awarded, perhaps, all the famous awards – “Oscar”, “Golden Globe”, the Screen Actors Guild of the United States and Bafta.

But the artist, like Lucy Liu, sacrificed his personal life. And frankly stated in an interview that he does not plan children in this life.

“I definitely do not want to become a father, this burden is not for me,” – said Rockwell in an interview.

At 52, the actor is not married and is not going to tie the knot, although he has been loyal to the same woman for 14 years. Sam Rockwell lives with actress Leslie Bibb. With her, the actor starred in three films “Frost vs. Nixon”, “Don Verdun” and “Iron Man 2”.

It is not surprising that the actor managed to become famous and remain in demand until now. Many critics and colleagues note in him such qualities as corrosiveness and immersion in the image of a hero by 100 percent. While working on the role, the artist communicates with those people who are doing the same thing as his character, in order to find out how such people live and behave and transfer this to the image of his hero.

But the theater actor, in spite of everything, loves more than cinema, which made him rich and famous.

“The theater stage is the place where the fate of an actor is decided. Because, unlike the cinema, the scene demands from you everything that you are only able to give, ”the artist said in an interview.

Interesting fact: Sam Rockwell has another talent – he is a great dancer. He began dancing in his youth only to impress girls, but since then the artist has not been able to stop. He arranges dances in every TV show, interview or party he appears at. There are whole cuts of the actor’s dances on the Web.