how much longer will Tesla hold out in the lead ?. Reedus

The American brand Tesla continues to maintain its leading position in the production of electric vehicles, but Chinese brands are literally stepping on its heels, demonstrating annual growth in sales of electric vehicles by hundreds of percent.

In October 2021, less than 7 years after its launch, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng announced that it had reached its first production milestone of 100,000 vehicles.

XPeng lineup: G3i, P7 and P5 XPeng

Xpeng’s main competitor, Chinese car brand NIO, reported its first 100,000 electric vehicles a few months earlier. The brand was founded in 2014, like XPeng.

It took the American company Tesla 12 years to reach the same mark. However, in the most recent period, Tesla production has taken off sharply. Having built 100,000 vehicles in 12 years, Tesla hit the 1 million EV mark in March 2020.

Since then, the pace has continued to accelerate, and in the third quarter of this year, Tesla reported the production of 238,000 electric vehicles. But the Chinese do not even think to lag behind. The BYD brand, known in Russia for the fact that some 15 years ago it was selling almost the cheapest cars in the country, which became the object of jokes in the spirit of “and you have BYD, and that means we will die”, managed to turn into one of the leading manufacturers of battery packs globally, and successfully manufactures and markets electric vehicles.

XPeng electric vehicles head to Norway XPeng

BYD announced in May that it had reached a production milestone of 1 million in the electric and hybrid categories. In August of this year, for the third time in a row, BYD set a monthly record for sales in the passenger car segment in the Chinese market – 60,508 units (up 332% compared to the same period last year). Over the year, BYD’s electric vehicle sales increased by 223%, plug-in hybrids by 556%.

Against this background, it remains to be seen how long Tesla will be able to hold out in the lead.