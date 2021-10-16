Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in Son. It will be removed by the authors of the drama “Father”

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in the new film directed by Florian Zeller, best known for the drama Father. The film will be called “Son” and will tell about the relationship of a teenage boy and his divorced parents, Variety reported.

Jackman and Dern will play the father and mother of Nicholas, a difficult teenager who skips school for months and needs attention. His appearance changes the life of Jackman’s hero, who builds life with a new partner and their little child.

“The Son is a deeply human story that I believe connects us all. I hope viewers will be deeply moved by this family’s journey. Both Hugh and Laura naturally convey great warmth, compassion and vulnerability, ”Zeller said.

The film will take place in New York. According to the director, the picture will make viewers call their loved ones and tell them that they are loved and not alone. The script of the tape will be written by the author of “Father” Christopher Hampton.

The project will be produced by Ian Canning and Emile Sherman (both The Lion, The King’s Speech), as well as Joanna Laurie and Christophe Spadone (Father).

Zeller and Hampton’s previous work, Father, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in winter 2019. The tape was nominated for six Oscars.