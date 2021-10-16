https://ria.ru/20211016/saakashvili-1754873806.html

Hundreds of Saakashvili’s opponents staged a rally near the prison in Rustavi

2021-10-16T18:46

2021-10-16T18: 46

2021-10-16T18: 58

TBILISI, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Hundreds of Georgian citizens held a rally near the prison in Rustavi, where ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili is serving a sentence and demanded a “life imprisonment” for the politician, Sputnik Georgia reports. life imprisonment, “the media reports. It is noted that among the protesters there were people who claimed to be” victims of the Saakashvili regime. ” The protesters reported that they considered the demands for the release of Saakashvili unacceptable. The posters they brought with them bore the inscriptions: “tormentor!”, “Murderer!”, “Stay forever!” Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. At the same time, the Georgian ombudsman Nino Lomjaria announced that after the arrest he went on a hunger strike, since he did not agree with the charges and considered himself a political prisoner. In Georgia, Saakashvili is involved in several criminal cases. The ex-president was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, he was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, Saakashvili is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts.

