In Antalya, a minibus with Russian tourists got into an accident

2021-10-16T11: 04

2021-10-16T11: 04

2021-10-16T11: 58

ANKARA, October 16 – RIA Novosti. A minibus carrying Russian tourists overturned in Turkey, according to Hurriyet newspaper in the Manavgat district of Antalya province. As the newspaper writes, because of the rain, the driver of the minibus carrying tourists lost control on a slippery road, the car skidded, she left the road and turned over. The passengers had to get out through the windshield and eight people were taken to the hospital, seven of them Russians. According to the newspaper, nothing threatens their lives.

