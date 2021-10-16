In Beirut, unidentified persons shoot a protest rally of Shiite parties

According to Alexei Sarabyev from the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the incident will continue to accuse Hezbollah, and that they themselves carried out a provocation and fired at themselves – and not without reason. This has already happened during the demonstrations in December 2019 – there were cases when Hezbollah members in the crowd tried to stage provocations in order to divide the protesters. And now it is Hezbollah that can get dividends from the clashes.