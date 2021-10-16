In Beirut, unidentified persons shoot a protest rally of Shiite parties

Shooting at a protest demonstration by Shiite parties led by Hezbollah in the Al-Tayuni area in the western capital of Lebanon, Beirut, killed five people and injured 25, Lebanese TV channel LBCI reported, citing the Red Cross. The local newspaper Al-Mayadeen, citing its correspondent, reports six casualties and 60 wounded, and it is emphasized that snipers were shooting.
Al Jazeera reports that the situation in the city stabilized by 4:00 pm Moscow time after automatic fires were heard in the center of Beirut for four hours, and armed Shiite militants were actively moving along the streets. It was reported that civilians were caught in the crossfire of Hezbollah and Amal militants who launched the attack, but there are no reports of new deaths.
Johanna Vronetska, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, expressed concern and called on Lebanese political forces for restraint and security.
A Shiite demonstration protested against the progress of the investigation into the bombing of the port of Beirut in August 2020, which killed 219 people, injured more than 6,500 and left 300,000 homeless. Demonstrators flocking to the Palace of Justice in Beirut called for the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar in the port of Beirut, accusing him of bias. Bitar began to summon for interrogation and issue arrest warrants for politicians and officials close to Hezbollah.
Prior to that, on Monday, October 11, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrullah accused Judge Bitar of deliberately politicizing the investigation process and misleading it.
On October 12, Bitar issued an arrest warrant for ex-finance minister, Lebanese parliamentary deputy Ali Hassan Khalil for failure to appear for questioning. For the same reasons, an arrest warrant was issued for the ex-Minister of Transport and Public Works, Yusef Fenianos. Khalil and Fenianos have come under US sanctions for “material aid to Hezbollah,” but are not members. According to the United States, they used their powers to supply weapons to Hezbollah.
The charge of negligence was also formally brought against former Interior Minister Nukhad Mashnuk and several other deputies.
According to Al-Mayadeen, citing its own correspondent, the attack caught Shiite demonstrators by surprise. From the Et-Tayuni quarter, adjacent to the Palace of Justice, queues were heard, dispering the protesters. One of the snipers, as it turned out, was hiding in the building opposite the demonstration, was detained by soldiers of the Lebanese army, his identity and affiliation were not disclosed. It is noted that there were several more armed militants in the building, whom the army is trying to detain.
TASS, citing eyewitnesses, reports that members of the Lebanese Forces opposition party opened fire on the demonstrators, but not only Shiites, whom the Arab media indicate as victims and unarmed, suffered, but both sides. There is no confirmation of the identity of the shooters yet.
The Lebanese Defense Ministry issued a statement that it is deploying its units in the Al-Tayuni area and will “open fire on any armed militants who shoot from anywhere.” Civilians were asked to evacuate from the incident area. The Defense Ministry added that Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a meeting with Defense Minister Maurice Selim and Army Commander Joseph Aoun. Hezbollah issued a statement urging its supporters to remain calm and “not to fall into strife.”
According to Alexei Sarabyev from the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the incident will continue to accuse Hezbollah, and that they themselves carried out a provocation and fired at themselves – and not without reason. This has already happened during the demonstrations in December 2019 – there were cases when Hezbollah members in the crowd tried to stage provocations in order to divide the protesters. And now it is Hezbollah that can get dividends from the clashes.