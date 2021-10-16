https://ria.ru/20211015/tikhanovskaya-1754800708.html

In Belarus, Tikhanovskaya’s Telegram channel was recognized as extremist

MINSK, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The court in Minsk recognized the Telegram channel of the leader of the Belarusian opposition, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as extremist, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus told RIA Novosti. Corruption – ed.) The Ministry of Internal Affairs Telegram-channel “Svetlana Tikhanovskaya” is recognized as extremist material, “the message says. the government of Belarus has adopted a decree according to which the Ministry of Internal Affairs will maintain and post on its website lists of organizations, formations and persons involved in extremist activities. The document came into force on Friday. As the representative of the GUBOPiK of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained in the video commentary, the document gives a start to the work of law enforcement officers on the legal recognition of groups of citizens carrying out extremist activities, including using Internet messengers and social networks, as extremist groups. for the sixth time, Alexander Lukashenko won, and massive opposition protests began in the country. The opposition considers Tikhanovskaya to be the winner of the presidential elections in 2020. Tikhanovskaya, who left for Lithuania, is a defendant in criminal cases and is included in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius has refused. Tikhanovskaya has an office in Lithuania, and on her initiative a coordinating council of the Belarusian opposition was created in Belarus. by way of attempted terrorist attack.

