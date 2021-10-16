In Crimea, 20 people were detained for violating the high alert regime

https://crimea.ria.ru/20211015/v-krymu-zaderzhali-20-chelovek-za-narushenie-rezhima-povyshennoy-gotovnosti-1121150230.html
20 people were detained in Crimea for violation of the high alert regime – RIA Novosti Crimea, 10/15/2021
In Simferopol, police officers suppressed illegal actions of citizens who violated public order. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. RIA Novosti Crimea, 15.10.2021
SIMFEROPOL, 15 October – RIA Novosti Crimea. In Simferopol, police officers suppressed illegal actions of citizens who violated public order. After that, most of the participants dispersed, but several people remained, interfering with the movement of pedestrians. As a result, 20 people were taken to the police department, where administrative protocols were drawn up against seven of them under Art. 20.2.2 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (Organization of mass simultaneous stay and (or) movement of citizens in public places that entailed violation of public order). By a court decision, they were sentenced to an administrative penalty in the form of a large monetary fine. The rest of the offenders were brought to administrative responsibility under Part 1 Art. 1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for failure to comply with the rules of conduct in an emergency or the threat of its occurrence The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan recalled that in the event of repeated violations of the established procedure for organizing or holding a meeting, rally, demonstration, march or picketing, criminal liability is provided in accordance with Art. 212.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Restrictive measures aimed at countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 continue to operate in the Republic of Crimea, in accordance with the requirements of the Decree of the Head of the Republic of Crimea dated March 17, 2020 No. 63-U “On the introduction of a high alert regime in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”
SIMFEROPOL, 15 October – RIA Novosti Crimea. In Simferopol, police officers suppressed illegal actions of citizens who violated public order. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
“On one of the city streets, police officers noticed a mass presence of people who had gathered in violation of sanitary norms and rules. About 50 people took part in the event. illegal event, “- said in the message.
Most of the participants then dispersed, but a few people remained, interfering with the movement of pedestrians.
As a result, 20 people were taken to the police department, where administrative protocols were drawn up against seven of them under Art. 20.2.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (Organization of mass simultaneous stay and (or) movement of citizens in public places, entailing a violation of public order).
By a court decision, they were sentenced to an administrative penalty in the form of a large monetary fine.
“It should be noted that in the event that citizens commit this offense again, the law provides for liability in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of one hundred and fifty thousand to three hundred thousand rubles, or compulsory work for up to two hundred hours, or administrative arrest for up to thirty days,” recalled in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The rest of the offenders were brought to administrative responsibility under Part 1 of Art. 20.6.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for failure to comply with the rules of conduct in an emergency or the threat of its occurrence.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reminded that in case of repeated violation of the established procedure for organizing or holding a meeting, rally, demonstration, march or picketing, criminal liability is provided in accordance with Art. 212.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
According to the sanction of this article, such violations are punishable by a fine in the amount of six hundred thousand to one million rubles, or compulsory labor for up to four hundred and eighty hours, or correctional labor for a period of one to two years, or compulsory labor for up to five years, or imprisonment for the same period.
Restrictive measures aimed at countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 continue to operate in the Republic of Crimea, in accordance with the requirements of the Decree of the Head of the Republic of Crimea dated March 17, 2020 No. 63-U “On the introduction of a high alert regime in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”