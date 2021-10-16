https://crimea.ria.ru/20211015/v-krymu-zaderzhali-20-chelovek-za-narushenie-rezhima-povyshennoy-gotovnosti-1121150230.html

In Crimea, 20 people were detained for violating the high alert regime

In Simferopol, police officers suppressed illegal actions of citizens who violated public order. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. RIA Novosti Crimea, 15.10.2021

SIMFEROPOL, 15 October – RIA Novosti Crimea. In Simferopol, police officers suppressed illegal actions of citizens who violated public order. After that, most of the participants dispersed, but several people remained, interfering with the movement of pedestrians. As a result, 20 people were taken to the police department, where administrative protocols were drawn up against seven of them under Art. 20.2.2 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (Organization of mass simultaneous stay and (or) movement of citizens in public places that entailed violation of public order). By a court decision, they were sentenced to an administrative penalty in the form of a large monetary fine. The rest of the offenders were brought to administrative responsibility under Part 1 Art. 1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for failure to comply with the rules of conduct in an emergency or the threat of its occurrence The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan recalled that in the event of repeated violations of the established procedure for organizing or holding a meeting, rally, demonstration, march or picketing, criminal liability is provided in accordance with Art. 212.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Restrictive measures aimed at countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 continue to operate in the Republic of Crimea, in accordance with the requirements of the Decree of the Head of the Republic of Crimea dated March 17, 2020 No. 63-U “On the introduction of a high alert regime in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

