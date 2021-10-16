In Moscow, about 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay system

About 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay fare payment service in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport.

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. About 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay fare payment service in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. It is added that most of all the new payment service was used at the Vystavochnaya, Komsomolskaya, Delovoy Tsentr, and Baumanskaya stations. “and” Prospekt Mira “. On Friday, all stations of the Moscow metro launched a system of payment for fares based on biometrics using cameras on turnstiles – Face Pay. In order to use the service, you need to link your bank card, which has funds, and Troika to the Moscow Metro application. This must be done in advance, a few hours before the intended use of the service. Then the passenger looks into the camera in front of the turnstile marked with a sticker, and the fare is automatically debited.

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. About 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay fare payment service in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport.

“In just one day since the launch of Face Pay, as many as 25,000 metro passengers have joined the face-to-face payment service,” the message says.

It is added that most of all the new payment service was used at the Vystavochnaya, Komsomolskaya, Delovoy Tsentr, Baumanskaya and Prospekt Mira stations.

On Friday, all stations of the Moscow metro launched a system of payment for fares based on biometrics using cameras at turnstiles – Face Pay. In order to use the service, you need to link your bank card, which has funds, and Troika to the Moscow Metro application. This must be done in advance, a few hours before the intended use of the service. Then the passenger looks into the camera in front of the turnstile marked with a sticker, and the fare is automatically debited.

