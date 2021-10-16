https://ria.ru/20211016/moskva-1754867342.html
In Moscow, about 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay system
In Moscow, about 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay system – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021
In Moscow, about 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay system
About 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay fare payment service in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T17: 03
2021-10-16T17: 03
2021-10-16T17: 03
society
technologies
Moscow
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/03/1748594114_0:197:2943:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_a6cbe7ddd3b3d4745db17229e1b95580.jpg
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. About 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay fare payment service in Moscow, according to the Telegram channel of the Moscow Department of Transport. It is added that most of all the new payment service was used at the Vystavochnaya, Komsomolskaya, Delovoy Tsentr, and Baumanskaya stations. “and” Prospekt Mira “. On Friday, all stations of the Moscow metro launched a system of payment for fares based on biometrics using cameras on turnstiles – Face Pay. In order to use the service, you need to link your bank card, which has funds, and Troika to the Moscow Metro application. This must be done in advance, a few hours before the intended use of the service. Then the passenger looks into the camera in front of the turnstile marked with a sticker, and the fare is automatically debited.
https://ria.ru/20211015/facepay-1754686715.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/03/1748594114_151-0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f43e2a3e1080f7b43f4c71f22b40ae3f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, technology, moscow
In Moscow, about 25 thousand people have already connected to the Face Pay system
“In just one day since the launch of Face Pay, as many as 25,000 metro passengers have joined the face-to-face payment service,” the message says.
It is added that most of all the new payment service was used at the Vystavochnaya, Komsomolskaya, Delovoy Tsentr, Baumanskaya and Prospekt Mira stations.
On Friday, all stations of the Moscow metro launched a system of payment for fares based on biometrics using cameras at turnstiles – Face Pay. In order to use the service, you need to link your bank card, which has funds, and Troika to the Moscow Metro application. This must be done in advance, a few hours before the intended use of the service. Then the passenger looks into the camera in front of the turnstile marked with a sticker, and the fare is automatically debited.
Yesterday, 10:28
Liksutov told how the Face Pay system works in the Moscow metro