In “Naftogaz Ukrainy” spoke about the situation with gas reserves in the country – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that the company has enough gas to meet all the needs of the population, but the situation with budgetary organizations is “difficult”. He told about this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

“I want to reassure everyone and say responsibly that Naftogaz, a national company, has enough gas to meet all the needs of the population. And we, selling gas at a price of 7.42 for the needs of the population, are doing so that the price of gas for the needs of the population will not rise this winter, ”Vitrenko said.

He noted that 10-15% of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities belongs to non-residents. According to Vitrenko, changes have taken place in Naftogaz, which will make it possible to increase its own fuel production.

Formerly Ukrainian Association of Gas Production Companies statedthat the production of natural gas in Ukraine may sharply decline after the introduction of price regulation for it. Because of this, private companies in the country can suffer huge losses.

Due to the introduction of new measures in Ukraine to regulate natural gas prices, private organizations will be forced to stop their investments in geological exploration, field development and well drilling. This will lead to a reduction in jobs and a further decrease in budget revenues.