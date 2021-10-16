In Russia – again a record number of infections and deaths from coronavirus

Clinical Hospital No. 7 for patients with COVID-19 in Volgograd

Photo author, Dmitry Rogulin / TASS

In Russia, on Saturday, a new maximum of infections and deaths from coronavirus per day was recorded for the entire time since the beginning of the pandemic. Records have been updated for the third day in a row.

During the day, 33,208 cases of Covid-19 were registered in Russia. The day before, there was an increase of 32,196 new cases. On Thursday, October 14, for the first time, the daily increase was above 30 thousand people.

The maximum deaths have also been updated – 1,002 people with coronavirus died in a day. 999 patients died on Friday. On Thursday, October 14, 986 deaths were recorded – and that was also a record number.

The largest number of new cases per day was registered in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region. In Moscow, 6 545 new cases of infection were detected, in St. Petersburg – 3 088 cases, in the Moscow region – 2 403 cases.

