In Russia – again a record number of infections and deaths from coronavirus

Hour ago

Photo author, Dmitry Rogulin / TASS

In Russia, on Saturday, a new maximum of infections and deaths from coronavirus per day was recorded for the entire time since the beginning of the pandemic. Records have been updated for the third day in a row.

During the day, 33,208 cases of Covid-19 were registered in Russia. The day before, there was an increase of 32,196 new cases. On Thursday, October 14, for the first time, the daily increase was above 30 thousand people.

The maximum deaths have also been updated – 1,002 people with coronavirus died in a day. 999 patients died on Friday. On Thursday, October 14, 986 deaths were recorded – and that was also a record number.

The largest number of new cases per day was registered in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region. In Moscow, 6 545 new cases of infection were detected, in St. Petersburg – 3 088 cases, in the Moscow region – 2 403 cases.

During the day, 1,441 people were hospitalized in the capital, 628 people are on mechanical ventilation, according to a statement from the capital’s Department of Health. It is also reported that 72 patients died in the capital per day, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and received a positive test result for coronavirus. In St. Petersburg, 67 patients with coronavirus died, in third place is the Krasnodar Territory – 41 patients with this diagnosis died there.

During the day, 21,883 patients with coronavirus were discharged in Russia.

Rospotrebnador on the eve reduced the maximum duration of the study for coronavirus from 48 to 24 hours from the moment the biomaterial was delivered to the laboratory.

Free express testing points for coronavirus were opened in Moscow at the MFC and shopping centers. Also, several schools have launched mandatory rapid testing for coronavirus.

Parents of students of some of these educational institutions complained to the TFR about the new measures, Meduza wrote on Friday *. The authors of the appeal are dissatisfied with the fact that teachers will conduct express tests, parental consent is not required for this procedure, they are going to use photo or video recording means during testing, and those who do not pass the test or do not present a negative PCR test will not be allowed to attend classes.

The incidence and mortality rates from Covid-19 in Russia in October regularly update highs. Rosstat counts more than double the number of deaths associated with coronavirus, later summarizing the data.

On October 5, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who oversees the work of the operational headquarters, said that the incidence of coronavirus in early October was three times higher than in the same period a year earlier.

In most regions of Russia, due to the increase in the incidence of Covid-19, new restrictions will be introduced in the coming days – first of all, we are talking about compulsory vaccination for some professional and social groups, as well as QR codes for visiting restaurants, cultural events or authorities …

The sharp rise in the incidence of coronavirus in the country began in September and accelerated in October. It is connected with the fact that today, according to unofficial generalized data, only 34.4% of the population is vaccinated in the country. An increase in the incidence is observed in many countries due to the seasonality factor of the disease, but it is in countries with low vaccination rates that it is also accompanied by high mortality.

Covid-19 has become a more contagious and deadly disease due to mutations by which the virus learns to bypass immune defenses. However, vaccine protection against hospitalization and death remains high.

This conclusion, according to the recently published preprint of the article on “Sputnik Light”, applies to the Russian vaccine. The efficacy of a single-component drug against the delta strain of coronavirus was estimated at 70% within three months after vaccination. The study was conducted on the basis of data obtained in Moscow in July this year about 28 thousand vaccinated “Sputnik Light” in comparison with a group of 5.6 million unvaccinated Russians.