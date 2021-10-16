In Russia, from October 17, a new procedure for the export of children abroad will come into force – Society

MOSCOW, October 15. / TASS /. The new procedure for the export of children abroad will enter into force from Russia on October 17. This was reported to TASS on Friday at the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in response to a corresponding request from the agency.

“On October 6 this year, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation registered the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated August 31, 2021 No. 651” On approving the procedure for filing, withdrawing, accepting and recording applications of disagreement with the departure of a minor citizen of the Russian Federation from the Russian Federation. “It comes into force on 17 October 2021, at the same time the previously valid order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is no longer valid, “said the agency’s interlocutor.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the new order was developed within the framework of the law on the procedure for leaving and entering Russia on July 1, which improves the procedure for resolving the issue of the possibility of children leaving the Russian Federation accompanied by one of the parents. “According to the provisions of the federal law and the new order, both legal representatives of a minor (regardless of citizenship) are given the right to declare their disagreement with the child’s departure from the Russian Federation, each of which will be taken into account by the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia,” the department added.

Innovations