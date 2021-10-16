In Russia, from October 17, a new procedure for the export of children abroad will come into force – Society

MOSCOW, October 15. / TASS /. The new procedure for the export of children abroad will enter into force from Russia on October 17. This was reported to TASS on Friday at the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in response to a corresponding request from the agency.
“On October 6 this year, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation registered the order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated August 31, 2021 No. 651” On approving the procedure for filing, withdrawing, accepting and recording applications of disagreement with the departure of a minor citizen of the Russian Federation from the Russian Federation. “It comes into force on 17 October 2021, at the same time the previously valid order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is no longer valid, “said the agency’s interlocutor.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the new order was developed within the framework of the law on the procedure for leaving and entering Russia on July 1, which improves the procedure for resolving the issue of the possibility of children leaving the Russian Federation accompanied by one of the parents. “According to the provisions of the federal law and the new order, both legal representatives of a minor (regardless of citizenship) are given the right to declare their disagreement with the child’s departure from the Russian Federation, each of which will be taken into account by the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia,” the department added.
Innovations
- One of the parents, when exporting a child abroad, from October 17, will be able to establish a ban on traveling to a specific country for a certain period. “Now the applicant has the right to establish both a general ban on the departure of a minor from the Russian Federation, and a ban on leaving for a specific state or several states for a certain period. This approach will allow parents to establish a ban based on the prevailing life circumstances,” the agency’s interlocutor said.
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that another innovation concerns the possibility of a legal representative, who announced a ban on the child’s departure from Russia, to take him abroad himself. “But only if such a parent is a citizen of Russia. If the applicant is a foreign citizen, then the child will not be able to leave either with him or with another parent,” the department added.
- In addition, now the parents of minor children who filed an application for disagreement to leave will have the opportunity, regardless of citizenship, to withdraw their application out of court. To do this, he needs to contact any division for migration or a diplomatic mission, that is, regardless of where the withdrawn application was submitted.
- On the territory of Russia, you can apply for both disagreement to leave and its withdrawal at any convenient migration department of the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. And legal representatives who permanently reside abroad still apply to diplomatic or consular offices of the Russian Federation at their place of residence abroad.
- At the same time, with the entry into force of the new rules for the export of children abroad, the need to notify the second legal representative of the imposition of a restriction on his child remains unchanged. He will also be notified of the lifting of the restriction. This notice will be sent to the address of the place of residence or stay. All controversial issues regarding the disagreement of the legal representatives of minor children on his departure from the Russian Federation, as before, are resolved only in court.
- “In order to urgently respond to situations related to the unauthorized export of a child abroad, it is important to reduce in the new order the time frames provided for the work of migration departments with incoming applications. Now employees of migration departments must process the application not in five working days. , but in two working days “, – added the interlocutor of the agency.
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that despite the entry into force of the new rules, the set of documents for filing an application to restrict a child’s right to leave remains the same. In particular, along with the application, you must provide a passport or other document proving the identity of the legal representative, a document confirming the rights of the legal representative in relation to the child – a birth certificate, a certificate of adoption, a document confirming the establishment of guardianship or guardianship. Also, when submitting an application, you will need to present a document confirming that the child has Russian citizenship.