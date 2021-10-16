In St. Petersburg, Zinaida Korneva was buried. A veteran who raised money to help doctors and helped build a children’s rehabilitation center. – Society – News of St. Petersburg

Photo: Paul Karavashkin / “Fontanka…RU“ Share this Share this

Zinaida Korneva was buried at noon in the small church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker on Metalistov Avenue. Half a dozen people came to say goodbye to the veteran: relatives, friends and employees of the children’s rehabilitation and leisure center “Heart”. According to the law, funerals with military honors, in addition to servicemen, are also due to veterans of military operations and persons with merit to the Fatherland. In the case of Zinaida Korneva, either the veteran’s relatives or the St. Petersburg administration should have turned to the head of the city garrison with a request to provide an honorary escort and guard. However, according to information from Fontanka, this was not done. The family, when asked by the reporter, explained that no one had approached them with such proposals, and added: “Yes, we don’t need it. We did everything the way my grandmother wanted. “

Smolny’s participation in the farewell was limited to a wreath from the administration of the Nevsky District, another was sent from the Popular Front.

Zinaida Antonovna did not live to see her centenary less than a year, on September 27 she celebrated her 99th birthday. During the Great Patriotic War, a Petersburg woman was an anti-aircraft gunner and a gunner and went from Stalingrad to Berlin. Her daughter Olga Borisevich said that with the participation of Korneva, 238 enemy aircraft were shot down during the war. In 2020, Zinaida Korneva, inspired by the example of the British captain, WWII veteran Tom Moore, began talking about the war on a Youtube channel and asked her subscribers to donate money to help doctors. Moore talked about the events of the war days, collected donations to help doctors in the pandemic and promised subscribers to walk a hundred times on a walker in his garden when he celebrates his centenary. He not only kept his promise, but also exceeded twice. He managed to raise nearly £ 33 million. In 2020, Korneva started her YouTube channel with a video message to Moore. She called the British captain a strong man, a real soldier and, on behalf of the Russian veterans, announced a collection of aid for Russian doctors. In return, the Petersburg woman promised to tell stories about the war from her life every day until May 9. She managed to collect more than 4.5 million rubles.

In June last year, at an online meeting between the President and the participants of the action “We are Together”, Zinaida Antonovna turned to Vladimir Putin with a request to help with the construction of a children’s family rehabilitation center “Serdtse” in the Leningrad region. Its construction was started back in 2017 by the equestrian club “Novopolye”, but the organization’s own funds were not enough. As a result, the center opened in the summer of 2021. His employees came to say goodbye to Korneva. “Then the money was collected, and this center was built with charitable funds. We opened it on August 6, we now have more than 140 children [по бесплатной программе]… They do not stay there on a permanent basis, but come. Families with special children are very different. Our main hippotherapy, plus speech therapists and psychologists are now working, tomorrow a neurologist and a psychotherapist will come for a consultation. Now, in one place, children can receive both advice and help, ”said Lytko, the head of the equestrian club. The center is run by her daughter Anna Lappé. Last fall, Vladimir Putin awarded Zinaida Korneva with the badge of distinction “For Benefits” – for charitable and social activities. That’s all – they don’t initiate knights like Tom Moore in England.

Before the coffin sank into the ground, the family said farewell words. “She raised me well. She was always pleased with me, proud of me. Therefore, I am grateful, mom, to you. You will always be in our memory. You gave birth to me, granddaughter, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and everything is with you. We love and we will love ”, – said daughter Olga Kornevoy. “I have never met such people who lived for others, and not for myself,” added granddaughter Elena. “Thanks to her caring attitude to everything, there are now many, many people in the world – they did not come here, but asked to give flowers, we have a lot of families with special children – are grateful to Zinaida Antonovna. They call her “our grandmother” “- with these words Svetlana Lytko said goodbye to the veteran. Olga recalled how her mother prepared for the recording of each story: “Guys, she is 98 years old, of course, we all help her. To record videos is a whole story. In the morning, get up, she put herself in order with a walker, sit down, remember stories, write. Then we write with her all evening, then [правнукам] we send, they correct too. She’s like a soldier with me. ” An outfit was prepared for each broadcast, the image was thought out to the smallest detail. “She was such a show-off,” the family recalled with pleasure. – We are for all the shooting and dresses, and ruffles, and a bow, and a hairstyle. “

“We voted on the 19th. She said, “Take me to vote.” And at the dacha we took an absentee ballot, voted, went with a walker. Civil position. She still cooked jam for me two weeks before her death. I made a whole pot of plum jam, Olga recalled. – She’s like that. She died in my arms, and I am so glad it did not happen in a hospital. She deserved it: to die at home among family and friends, peacefully. “ Zinaida Antonovna was buried as she wanted: together with her husband and parents. Tom Moore contracted the coronavirus and passed away in February 2021. In the UK, it has become a symbol of the fight against the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, captain of the British football team Harry Kane, Prince Charles and many other prominent public figures and politicians of Great Britain congratulated him on his birthday. Now he rests in the city of Bedford, at parting at the request of the family there was only a close circle, but it was broadcast throughout the country. At the funeral, the British military paid their last respects to the captain, a guard of honor fired three volleys in honor of Moore, and a World War II C-47 Dakota plane flew in the sky. Across Britain, church bells rang exactly one hundred times at noon. A headstone with the inscription “I told you I was old” will be installed on the captain’s grave. Moore joked a lot about his age, and the inscription is a reference to the epitaph of comedian Spike Milligan.

