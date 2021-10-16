https://ria.ru/20211016/poezd-1754877298.html

In the Leningrad region, a train hit a stroller with a baby, the child died

incidents

Leningrad region

Russia

S.-PETERSBURG, October 16 – RIA Novosti. A criminal case was initiated after the death of a baby on the railway near Popovka station in the Leningrad region, the carriage with which was hit by a train, according to the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee. – according to the press service, a woman born in 1994 with a stroller crossed the railway tracks at a red light, listening to music through headphones. A passing high-speed train touched a stroller with a child who died of injuries. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence).

Leningrad region

Russia

2021

incidents, leningrad region, russia