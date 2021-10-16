In the United States, millionaire Durst was sentenced to life in prison for murder :: Society :: RBC

Robert Durst

A US court has sentenced millionaire and real estate tycoon Robert Durst to life in prison for a 21-year-old murder, according to the Los Angeles Times and CNN.

The jury found 78-year-old Durst guilty back in mid-September. Under California law, those responsible for murder under special circumstances can be sentenced to either death or life imprisonment, and the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office did not demand the execution of Durst, since the state has introduced a moratorium on the death penalty, CNN notes.

According to Forbes for December 2020, his family’s fortune is estimated at $ 8.1 billion. Robert Durst sold his share in the family business to relatives in 2006 for $ 65 million. Thus, the Durst family was in 47th place in the list of the richest families. USA.

Durst was arrested in March 2015 on suspicion of the murder of his close friend Susan Berman, and the woman was found in 2000 with a bullet in the head in her home. The woman died shortly before police were scheduled to speak to her in connection with the disappearance of Durst’s wife Kathleen. The millionaire’s wife disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1982, she was later declared dead.