In Ugra, a drunken man attacked the Russian guardsmen with knives and an ax :: Society :: RBK

In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, a drunk man attacked with an ax and knives on Rosgvardia officers who had come to the call. This is stated on the website of the department.

The incident took place on the night of October 16 in a residential building on Khusainov Street in the village of Nizhnesortymsk near Surgut. When the guardsmen arrived on call to the place, they heard women’s screams and children’s crying outside the door of one of the apartments. When the employees of the department got inside, the man threw a knife at one of them, which hit the chest part of the bulletproof vest. After that, the attacker threw a second knife at the law enforcement officers and swung an ax at them.

The man ignored the demand of the Russian Guards to stop the aggression, so one of the officers opened fire on him from a service weapon, the department specified. The attacker was wounded, and before the ambulance arrived, he received first aid. All this time, a woman with children was in the apartment.

The report says that the man was repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility, a criminal case was brought against him. For which article, the Rosgvardia did not specify.