Ukraine made a dangerous mistake in the gas war with Russia
2021-10-16T17: 29
2021-10-16T17: 29
2021-10-16T17: 49
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian government made a serious mistake by not buying gas in the spring at lower prices, said the ex-head of the NJSC Naftogaz Ukraine board Andriy Kobolev in an interview with Obozrevatel. During the discussion, Kobolev repeatedly accused Russia of allegedly deliberately creating a crisis situation in the European fuel market the rise in prices for natural resources. “There was a big mistake & lt; …” in May and June of this year, when gas was not purchased from Ukrainian UGS facilities. , – he explained. According to the expert, six months ago, Naftogaz had funds to purchase “six or more billion cubic meters in the subway” for their subsequent resale. This would help stabilize the price, said Kobolev, who called on official Kiev to stop exporting gas to Europe. According to the expert, this is the only way Ukraine can get out of the energy crisis. The former head of the gas company also complained about the lack of support from the White House, which, in his opinion, had helped Ukraine in previous years. The Russian government has repeatedly denied any accusations against Gazprom due to its involvement in the rise in gas prices. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin proposed to increase gas supplies through Ukraine, adding that such an initiative would be at a loss for Gazprom.
In Ukraine, they called a big mistake, because of which there was a gas crisis