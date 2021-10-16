https://ria.ru/20211016/yakutiya-1754878864.html

In Yakutia, a drug dispensary patient killed a roommate

In Yakutsk, a drug dispensary patient attacked neighbors in the ward, five people were injured, one died, the regional health ministry told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

YAKUTSK, October 17 – RIA Novosti. In Yakutsk, a drug dispensary patient attacked neighbors in the ward, five people were injured, one died, the regional health ministry told RIA Novosti. The press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the 47-year-old man inflicted stab and cut wounds on his neighbors, while the medical staff was not injured. The attacker was also hospitalized. Investigators went to the scene. Criminal cases were initiated under the articles “murder” and “attempted murder of two or more persons.”

