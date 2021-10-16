https://ria.ru/20211016/yakutiya-1754878864.html
In Yakutia, a drug dispensary patient killed a roommate
In Yakutsk, a drug dispensary patient attacked neighbors in the ward, five people were injured, one died, the regional health ministry told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
YAKUTSK, October 17 – RIA Novosti. In Yakutsk, a drug dispensary patient attacked neighbors in the ward, five people were injured, one died, the regional health ministry told RIA Novosti. The press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the 47-year-old man inflicted stab and cut wounds on his neighbors, while the medical staff was not injured. The attacker was also hospitalized. Investigators went to the scene. Criminal cases were initiated under the articles “murder” and “attempted murder of two or more persons.”
“The victims were transferred to the Republican Hospital No. 2, they are provided with the necessary medical care. We offer our condolences to the relatives of the deceased,” the department noted.
The press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the 47-year-old man inflicted stab and cut wounds on his neighbors.
In this case, the medical staff was not injured. The attacker was also hospitalized. Investigators went to the scene.
Criminal cases were initiated under the articles “murder” and “attempted murder of two or more persons.”
