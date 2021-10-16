Italian airline Alitalia liquidated due to bankruptcy :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Sergio Dionisio / Getty Images



Italian airline Alitalia has been liquidated due to bankruptcy, and the company is reorganized into Italia Transport Aereo (ITA), Corriere and Il Giorno report.

The company was founded on May 5, 1957. For the past four years, Alitalia has experienced financial difficulties, an emergency management regime has been introduced, and the Italian government has issued loans totaling € 1.3 billion, Corriere points out. The publication writes that ITA will “inherit” a fleet of 52 aircraft, flight codes, brand and uniforms from Alitalia. However, the number of employees will decrease from 10.5 thousand to 2.8 thousand.

The first flight of the new airline is scheduled for October 15. “Farewell, dear old Alitalia <...> Tomorrow the first flight of the new ITA company will land in Bari and we will wait for it there,” the Apulian airport said in a statement.

In early October, the Accounts Chamber reported that state support for Russian airlines cost the budget 591 million rubles. In 2019, the volume of state aid provided to air carriers amounted to 207 million rubles.