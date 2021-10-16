Italian archaeologists made a sensational find near Vesuvius

Italian scientists exploring the remains of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum discovered a partially destroyed skeleton of a man on the shores of the Gulf of Naples.

Recall that Herculaneum, along with Pompeii and Stabia, ceased to exist in 79 AD: the eruption of Mount Vesuvius covered these cities with pyroclastic flows.

Apparently, a man aged 40-45 died before he could reach the water in which he hoped to find shelter. A wave of volcanic ash and gases overtook the inhabitant of the ancient city just a few steps from the seashore.

The skeleton protrudes from the rock. Photo from the site rainews.it.

Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini has already called the find a “sensational discovery”, according to RaiNews.

“A find from which we expect a lot,” said Francesco Sirano, director of the archaeological park.

Excavations at Herculaneum have been going on for the past 25 years. We add that Herculaneum, along with Pompeii, is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Archaeologists continue to work in this place. Photo from the site rainews.it.

Earlier we reported that a mummy of a priest with preserved hair and ear was found in Pompeii.

